President Armengol during Sunday's videoconference of regional presidents. 31-05-2020 Govern Illes Balears

Prime Minister Sánchez told regional presidents on Sunday morning that the state of alarm needs to be extended until June 21. Citing the recommendations of health experts, the prime minister stressed the need to maintain control over movement for a further fortnight before starting the "new normal".

Sánchez would appear to have secured the backing of certain political parties to enable the government to extend the state of alarm for a sixth time and for what is expected to be the final time. Crucial to obtaining Congress approval is the support of the PNV Basque Nationalist Party, which voted with the government for the fifth extension, and the ERC Esquerra Republicana Catalunya, which voted against the current extension until June 7. It is understood that the ERC will now abstain, the government having agreed that Catalonia and the other regions participate in the management of European Union reconstruction funds.

The PNV, meanwhile, has been assured that regional presidents will manage measures in de-escalation Phase 3 (from June 8 for most of the country) and be able to propose measures to the health minister, Salvador Illa, for passing into the "new normal", which should therefore be from June 22.