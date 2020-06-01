News
Her Majesty photographed riding in Windsor Home Park
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the UK eased coronavirus restrictions.
The Queen has been living at Windsor Castle during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.
She has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation over the last two months, including televised addresses which have been rare during her 68-year reign.
