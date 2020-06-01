Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern in Windsor Home Park. 31-05-2020 Steve Parsons/Reuters

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the UK eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Queen has been living at Windsor Castle during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

She has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation over the last two months, including televised addresses which have been rare during her 68-year reign.