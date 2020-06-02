EasyJet will be operating 75% of its routes in August. 02-06-2020 Archive

Shares:

EasyJet has announced that it intends operating 50% of its 1,000-plus routes in July and that this will increase to 75% in August. There will be less frequency, in the order of 30%, from July to September, but the airline will nevertheless be opening up routes to main tourist destinations, including Majorca and the rest of the Balearics and doing so with what it describes as "the biggest promotion" in the airline's history. One million seats to European holiday destinations from the first of July until the end of October are being offered at 29.99 pounds.

The CEO of easyJet in Spain, Javier Gándara, says that "we are delighted to announce that we will be flying most of our network in Europe, so customers will still be able to get to their chosen destination for this year's summer holiday". "We are passionate about helping our customers fly again, which is why we are offering a million seats at £29.99 for those planning to book a vacation this summer."