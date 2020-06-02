Health
No Covid-19 deaths for 2nd day in a row
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there have been no coronavirus deaths in Spain since Sunday, so the total remains static at 27,127 for the second day in a row.
There were 137 new infections in the last 24 hours, making 239,932 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.