Artists and social networks have joined the Blackout Tuesday initiative, which aims to denounce the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

There have been widespread peaceful protests and violent riots in the United States and a curfew has been decreed in several states.

The Blackout Tuesday initiative was created by Music Directors Jamila Thomas of Atlantic Record and Brianna Agyemang of Platoon, through the hashtags #TheShowMustBePaused and #BlackoutTuesday in tribute to George Floyd and other African-American citizens who’ve been the target of violence by police officers.

"We will not continue doing business as usual without taking into account the lives of blacks. On Tuesday, June 2, the work week will be intentionally interrupted,” they said, adding “This is not a 24-hour initiative, we are and will be in this for the long-term fight."

A host of stars have joined the initiative including, Beyoncé, Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger as have record labels, Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Columbia Records, Ebron Darden of Apple Music and Spotify.

Many Spanish celebrities and artists are also taking part, including, Chenoa, Rosalía, Paula Echevarria, Aitana, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin and Rozalén.

