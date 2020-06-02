News
Black Lives Matter
Artists and social networks have joined the Blackout Tuesday initiative, which aims to denounce the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
There have been widespread peaceful protests and violent riots in the United States and a curfew has been decreed in several states.
The Blackout Tuesday initiative was created by Music Directors Jamila Thomas of Atlantic Record and Brianna Agyemang of Platoon, through the hashtags #TheShowMustBePaused and #BlackoutTuesday in tribute to George Floyd and other African-American citizens who’ve been the target of violence by police officers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ theshowmustbepaused on
"We will not continue doing business as usual without taking into account the lives of blacks. On Tuesday, June 2, the work week will be intentionally interrupted,” they said, adding “This is not a 24-hour initiative, we are and will be in this for the long-term fight."
View this post on Instagram
Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie stand with all who object to racism, violence or bigotry. #theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter
A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on
A host of stars have joined the initiative including, Beyoncé, Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger as have record labels, Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Columbia Records, Ebron Darden of Apple Music and Spotify.
View this post on Instagram
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
View this post on Instagram
#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused #amplifymelanatedvoices #amplifyblackvoices
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on
Many Spanish celebrities and artists are also taking part, including, Chenoa, Rosalía, Paula Echevarria, Aitana, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin and Rozalén.
View this post on Instagram
#TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday
A post shared by Alejandro Sanz (@alejandrosanz) on
