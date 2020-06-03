Mallorca Tourism.

Mallorca Tourism. archive photo

03-06-2020EFE

BREAKING NEWS:

Spain is working on opening up to tourists from countries with a better Covid-19 situation from June 22, according to a Tourism Ministry spokesperson.

More to come..

