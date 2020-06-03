Tourism
BREAKING NEWS: Spain In Tourism Talks
2020-06-03 12:46:00 Majorca-International By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
BREAKING NEWS:
Spain is working on opening up to tourists from countries with a better Covid-19 situation from June 22, according to a Tourism Ministry spokesperson.
More to come..
