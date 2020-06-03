Tourism
Spain in Tourism Talks update
Spain is reported to be working on gradually opening up to tourists from countries that are considered more secure in the fight against Covid-19, a Tourism Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Tourism accounts for around 12% of the Spain’s economy but the Sector was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Madrid previously said its borders would reopen to foreign tourists from July 1, but may change the date and bring it forward to June 22.
The Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya has tweeted that Berlin will lift its recommendation that German nationals to avoid travelling to Spain, as soon as Spain lifts its restrictions on foreign travellers.
