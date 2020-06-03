Spanish borders may open on June 21 or 22. 27-05-2015 Reuters

Spain is reported to be working on gradually opening up to tourists from countries that are winning the fight against Covid-19, a Tourism Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Tourism accounts for around 12% of the country’s economy but the Sector was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez is due to lift the State of Emergency on June 21 which will give residents in Spain more freedom of movement but borders are not scheduled to be opened to foreign tourists until July 1.

A Spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry has said that it’s now likely that the borders could be opened on June 21 or 22.

Officials say Spain is keen to agree travel protocols at European level.

“We want to reactivate and accelerate International mobility but starting with areas in similar epidemiological situations,” said the Spokesperson.

The Balearic Island of Formentera and the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa are the most prepared to be offered as safe destinations, said the Tourism Ministry Spokesperson.

He hablado con @HeikoMaas Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de 🇩🇪 hemos acordado que en cuanto 🇪🇸 permita el ingreso de turistas en su territorio, #Alemania levantará la recomendación de no viajar a España #reciprocidad @MAECgob @AuswaertigesAmt @EmbEspAlemania — Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) June 3, 2020

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya has tweeted that if Spain lifts its ban on International travellers, Berlin will allow Germans to travel to Spain.

Spain has reportedly spoken to Airlines and Tour Operators, primarily in Germany where fewer coronavirus deaths were reported than in Spain and Italy.

There are reports of discussions with Britain's Jet2 over how to re-start business, but Madrid is limited by the coronavirus pandemic situation in Britain, where the death toll has passed 49,000.