Demonstrations have been held worldwide in tribute to George Floyd. 04-06-2020 EFE

The Black African and Afro-descendant Community in Spain, or CNAAE has called for a mass rally in Palma on Sunday, June 7 in tribute to George Floyd who died at the hands of Police in Minneapolis.

The Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck and stopped him breathing was initially charged with 3rd degree murder but the charge has now been upgraded to 2nd degree murder.

Demonstrations have dominated news networks all week and the call for an end to police violence has spread across the world with protests in many cities, including Paris, Berlin, London, and Manchester.

Hundreds of thousands joined the #blackouttuesday initiative on social media sites earlier this week, replacing profile pictures with black boxes to denounce the murder of George Floyd.

Celebrities from Spain and the rest of the world also joined the initiative, including Beyoncé, Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Mick Jagger, Chenoa, Rosalía, Paula Echevarria, Aitana, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin and Rozalén as did record labels, Def Jam Recordings, Interscope, Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Columbia Records, Ebron Darden of Apple Music and Spotify.

The rally in Palma will begin at 1800 on Sunday in Plaza del Mercat de l’Olivar and organisers have made it clear that people must respect all State of Emergency hygiene and safety measures during the protest.

Masks are obligatory and demonstrators must stay at least 2 metres apart, wear protective gloves and avoid all contact with other protestors.