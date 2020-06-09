News
Spain says NO to the UK
Spain is not discussing any travel corridor with Britain, a Spanish foreign ministry source told Reuters after a UK tourism lobby group said corridors allowing unrestricted movement with a number of countries would open from June 29.
Spain is discussing with other European Union countries whether and how to allow tourism from Britain and other states, the source said.
Madrid hopes the EU will agree on common criteria over the coronavirus situation in order to allow tourists to travel, but will adopt its own criteria if there is no agreement at EU level, the source said.
