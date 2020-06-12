Travel
Spain confirms that borders will not reopen until the end of June
Spain's foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, has confirmed that while most EU countries will be opening their borders in gradual fashion from this coming Monday, other countries - including Spain - will be delaying the opening until the end of the month.
Following a Thursday videoconference with foreign ministers from twelve of the 26 Schengen countries, González Laya said that "we want to do this (opening borders) in a coordinated and cooperative way and avoid unilateral movements (of people)". Ministers, she added, have agreed to a gradual lifting of restrictions at European borders, a process that Spain had insisted should follow similar epidemiological criteria "in order to protect the health of our citizens and in the knowledge that restrictions to be lifted now can be reintroduced if the health situation deteriorates".
As to an opening of EU external borders, she explained that work is still to be done in establishing uniform criteria that "we will apply in order to lift restrictions".
It has been repeatedly stated that foreign tourism in Spain will recommence from 1 July.
donald / Hace about 3 hours
It has been scientifically proven that most infections in the UK had DNA strands of Covid19 which came from Italy and SPAIN, rather than poor China. Surely we should be allowed to reciprocate!