First flights from Germany will arrive in Palma on Monday. 08-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Pilot Tourism Plan is now officially authorised and 47 flights will arrive in the Balearic Islands from 5 German airports in the last two weeks of June.

39 flights will land in Majorca, 7 in Ibiza and 1 in Mahon in Minorca between June 15 and June 30.

The first two planes are scheduled to arrive in Palma on Monday from Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. The first flight to Ibiza from Dusseldorf will land on Wednesday, June 17 and the flight to Mahon will arrive on June 27.

The majority of tourists from the Germany market travel to Majorca, but there's a willingness to market flights that will distribute the tourists more evenly in the Balearic Islands.

According to the Order published in the Official State Gazette or BOE on Friday, the State of origin of tourists and the Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands must have an attack rate of less than 9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 7 consecutive days, to guarantee epidemiological equivalence. Tourists must be resident in the same State as the airport of origin.

Tourists who enter Spain through tourist corridors must be able to prove that they have a round trip ticket from the airport and accommodation in the Balearic Islands for the entire period of their stay.

Safe tourist corridors can only be established in Autonomous Community destinations with a designated entry point airport and the capacity to deal with public health emergencies of International importance.

The origin, destination airport and airlines operating flights within safe tourist corridors, must be part of the Voluntary Monitoring Program for the Implementation of the EASA Operational Protocol for Covid-19 and have implemented the recommendations as of June 15, 2020 or from the moment the flights are made.

Airlines must also report the maximum number of daily places they intend to market within the secure tourist corridor and provide passengers with a Public Health Form which they must have with them when they arrive in Spain.

On arrival at the Airport, Foreign Health Personnel will carry out the necessary health controls, which will include documentary control based on the Passenger Location Card and any other paperwork deemed appropriate.

Several groups are exempt from quarantine when they arrive in Spain, including Cross-border Workers, Carriers and Crews, Health Professionals who are working, provided they’ve not been in contact with people diagnosed with coronavirus; those who enter the Spain through the Balearic Tourist Corridor due to the partial lifting of internal borders, and residents of Member States or associated Schengen countries who travel to Spain to work with the European Border & Coast Guard Agency.