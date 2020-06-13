There may be some exceptional authorisation for cruise ships. 13-06-2020 Daniel Espinosa

Shares:

The Spanish government is continuing to prohibit cruise ships from entering Spanish ports. An updated order published on the Official Bulletin on Saturday does, however, allow the ministry of health scope to make exceptions and give authorisation, if this were to be sought.

The government is making clear that cruise ships will be subject to "all necessary measures of health control". These will be adopted so as to avoid any risk being posed "to the country's population".

Amendment has meanwhile been made to a previous order regarding recreational boats. These are to be allowed into Spanish ports even if their port of stay is not in Spain.