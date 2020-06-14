De-escalation
Spain to open borders at the end of the state of alarm
Prime Minister Sánchez informed regional presidents on Sunday that Spain will lift European Union border restrictions from 21 June, which is when the state of alarm will end. The requirement for foreign travellers arriving in Spain to quarantine for fourteen days will also be lifted from this date.
During what was the last of the weekly videoconferences of regional presidents that have been held while the state of alarm has been in force, Sánchez explained that the decision to move the date forward from 1 July was due to the "favourable evolution" of the pandemic.
Portugal has requested that it be excluded from this earlier reopening and has asked for 1 July to still apply. Otherwise, Spain's borders will be open to other Schengen countries.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.