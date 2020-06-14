President Armengol during Sunday's videoconference of regional presidents. 14-06-2020 Govern de les Illes Balears

Prime Minister Sánchez informed regional presidents on Sunday that Spain will lift European Union border restrictions from 21 June, which is when the state of alarm will end. The requirement for foreign travellers arriving in Spain to quarantine for fourteen days will also be lifted from this date.

During what was the last of the weekly videoconferences of regional presidents that have been held while the state of alarm has been in force, Sánchez explained that the decision to move the date forward from 1 July was due to the "favourable evolution" of the pandemic.

Portugal has requested that it be excluded from this earlier reopening and has asked for 1 July to still apply. Otherwise, Spain's borders will be open to other Schengen countries.