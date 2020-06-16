Riu Concordia, Majorca. 15-06-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The dramatic increase in tourist reservations in Majorca has exceeded all expectations of small, medium and large hotel chains.

At the presentation of the Pilot Plan on Monday at the Riu Concordia, Maria Frontera, President of the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation, or FEHM and Gabriel Llobera from Agrupación de Cadenas Hoteleras, or ACH, said “everything has changed for the better from one day to the next.”

Markets

Reservations for the next two weeks in Majorca are being driven by Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries.

FEHM and ACH acknowledge that “the situation has taken a dramatic turn, that each chain will have to adapt to the spike in demand and have more establishments operating."

The co-President of RIU Hotels, Luis Riu, was more than enthusiastic as the first tourists taking part in the Pilot Plan arrived at the Riu Concordia.

“We must be cautious, but it is also true that the evolution of the current tourist situation does not have nothing to do with that of a few weeks ago. This new situation forces us to respond and act with the opening of more establishments not only in Majorca, but also in other vacation destinations where we are operating,” he said.

“It's time for this to change, because we all want to work and boost the economy,” said Carmen Riu.

“The forecast openings for July and August are a long way from the 2019 figures, but the important thing is that now there is a way to grow, open more hotels and recover workers from ERTE and that is great news for everyone,” said Gabriel Llobera.

Foreign airlines, including Jet2, EasyJet, Lufthansa, Condor, Eurowings and TUI Fly have already changed their strategy and begun to recover aircraft that were grounded at the end of March due to lack of activity in the European tourism industry.

Spanish Tour Groups

Globalia, Barceló, El Corte Inglés and other Spanish Tourist Groups are getting ready for June 22, when domestic routes are scheduled to be reactivated.

This change will positively affect the Balearic Hotel Sector.