Econationalists in Palma object to Royal Visit. 15-06-2020 Twitter

The Spanish Royal Family is planning to visit Majorca in July as part of a national tour to thank everyone for their work and tenacity in the fight against coronavirus.

But the reaction of residents, organisations and others in Majorca is probably not what their Majesties were hoping for.

Twitter was on fire as soon as the announcement was made.

@MÉSperPalma tweeted "in Palma we do not want the crown virus."

A mi me pareix perillós deixar venir madrilenys amb les dades d'infecció que tenen. https://t.co/ELpTfIvDd5 — Amadeu Corbera #antifa (@amadeucorbera) June 15, 2020

A tweet from @amadeucorbera stated “It seems dangerous to me to let people from Madrid come with the infection data they have.”

Como auténticos popstars 🤭 https://t.co/ZiEF5Ct5bC — Lorenzo Fco. Masera 🌍🖤 (@LorenzoFMasera) June 15, 2020

“Like real pop stars” tweets @LorenzoFMasera

“No need, thank you” adds @tgenovart

@yesdittoobvs agrees, tweeting “it’s not necessary”

Welcome to Monarchy Ball Tour: la gira que pagamos de nuestros bolsillos y que no va a solucionar ningún problema 🤗 https://t.co/KxK0nBUpVm — eduardo. (@edu_masi) June 15, 2020

“Welcome to Monarchy Ball Tour: the tour that we pay from our pockets that will not solve any problems” tweets @edu_masi