Econationalists in Palma object to Royal Visit.

Econationalists in Palma object to Royal Visit.

15-06-2020Twitter

The Spanish Royal Family is planning to visit Majorca in July as part of a national tour to thank everyone for their work and tenacity in the fight against coronavirus.

But the reaction of residents, organisations and others in Majorca is probably not what their Majesties were hoping for.

Twitter was on fire as soon as the announcement was made.

@MÉSperPalma tweeted "in Palma we do not want the crown virus."

A tweet from @amadeucorbera stated “It seems dangerous to me to let people from Madrid come with the infection data they have.”

Like real pop stars” tweets @LorenzoFMasera

No need, thank you” adds @tgenovart

@yesdittoobvs agrees, tweeting “it’s not necessary

“Welcome to Monarchy Ball Tour: the tour that we pay from our pockets that will not solve any problems” tweets @edu_masi

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.