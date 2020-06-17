Shares:

I thought this might be of interest since they're over here?



There have been nine coronavirus fatalities and 378 infections in Germany in the last 24 hours, a slight increase compared to the day before when there were 4 deaths and 192 infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

A total of 186,839 people in Germany have been infected and 8,800 patients have died.

Bavaria is the worst affected state in Germany with 47,690 coronavirus infections and 2,540 deaths, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 39,415 infections and 1,648 deaths and Baden-Württemberg, with 35,150 cases and 1,808 deaths.

In the German capital, 7,369 have been infected, 208 have died and 173,100 have fully recovered from the disease.

The German Government said on Tuesday it will present an App for mobile phones, which it hopes will help to control the spread of Covid-19 by monitoring the contacts of those who contract the virus.

The new App is designed to identify coronavirus infection chains and could help prevent a new outbreak of the virus.

Smartphone owners can decide whether they want to install the App, which can also be deactivated or uninstalled.

The presentation ceremony will be attended by Horst Seehofer, German Head of Interior, Christine Lambrecht, Head of Justice and Jens Spahn, Head of Health along with Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute, and executives from Telekom, and software giant SAP, who participated in the design of the App.

The German Government terminated border controls this week, but decided to maintain restrictions with Austria to curb illegal migration and foreigners from Spain can't fly to Germany until June 22.

Industrial production in Germany was down by 17.9% in April compared to the previous month and year on year it plummeted by 25.3%, which is the biggest drop in history, according to the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.

In April, industrial output, excluding energy and construction, slumped by 22.1%; production of intermediate goods decreased by 13.8%; consumer goods by 8.7%, and production of capital goods fell by 35.3%.

Energy production fell 7.2% in March and Construction was down by 4.1%.



Automobile production in Germany nosedived by 74.6% in April.