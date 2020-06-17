King Felipe VI of Spain 17-06-2020 Palacio de la Moncloa

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that King Felipe VI of Spain will lead a memorial for coronavirus victims in Spain on July 16, but the location has yet to be confirmed.

“The State Ceremony will honour the 27,000 compatriots who lost their lives, and those who were on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, said Mr Sánchez.

Several top EU Officials will attend the ceremony, including the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Council President, Charles Michel, top EU Diplomat Josep Borrell and the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Spain is just emerging from a three-month lockdown after suffering one the heaviest coronavirus death tolls in the world.

Spanish hospitals were completely overwhelmed at the height of the pandemic in late March and early April, when nearly 1,000 people were dying of the disease every day.

Last month, the Spanish Authorities ordered 10 days of official mourning for the victims. Flags flew at half-mast from the country's Public Buildings and Naval ships and Legislators, Ministers, King Felipe and the public held a minute of silence in honour of the victims.