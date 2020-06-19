The ferry to France will be up and running next month. 18-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Corsica Ferries boat that connects Majorca with France is being reactivated from July 2, according to Alcudia Tourism Councillor, Pep Cladera, who said he was very happy that the economy is getting back on track.

The Alcudia-to-Toulon route has been suspended since the coronavirus State of Emergency was declared in March.

15 years without service

Corsica Ferries made the first trip to France in April 2018, with a direct service from Majorca to Toulon for the first time in fifteen years.

The route proved to be a huge success with 63,203 passengers and 22,300 vehicles using the ferry in the first nine months of operation which prompted the shipping company to increase the frequency of the service in 2019.

A new weekly route was incorporated and promotional events such as ball de bot and tastings of typical Balearic gastronomy were held onboard in conjunction with the Ajuntament de Alcudia.