News
UK Air Bridges Update
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a “small number” countries with low levels of coronavirus.
UK Ministers reportedly want to set up air bridges to nations seen as “most advantageous” to the UK economy like France, Spain, Greece and Portugal.
The Air bridges would enable people from countries with lower levels of Covid-19 infection to come to Britain.
Spain expects decision in coming hours in negotiations with UK on a travel corridor without quarantine, Foreign Ministry source said.
More to follow.
Comments
