News
Brits can fly to 10 European countries next week
Start packing your suitcase because it looks like the British government is going to give Britons the green light to start flying to EU holiday destinations, such as Majorca, from July 4 and is likely to confirm travel corridors with up to 10 countries by the start of next week.
More to come.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.