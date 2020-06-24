Air bridges are a “massive” priority for the government. 07-08-2019 NEIL HALL - NGH KS - EFE - EPA

British transport minister Grant Shapps said he would say more on June 29 about possible air bridges with other countries to enable travel during the coronavirus crisis, adding that conversations were ongoing.

Britons hoping to go on holiday and airlines are putting pressure on the government to drop a quarantine on those returning to Britain or to form air bridges, where two countries agree to allow travel without such measures.

"We'll say more about this on June 29 which is when the current three-week period expires," Shapps told a committee of lawmakers, saying he would look to what the level of infection was in other countries and their testing regimes when considering forming air bridges.

He said air bridges, or travel corridors, were a "massive" priority for the government.