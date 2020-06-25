Coronavirus infections soar in the US. 25-06-2020 EFE

The United States reported around 36,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, similar to the number recorded in late April during the peak of the pandemic in the New York area.

The Washington Post said it was the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic, but The New York Times claimed it was the second, after April 24.

In late April infections peaked at more than 30,000 cases a day in the US, then fell below 20,000 a day in early June after confinement was introduced, but the current rebound takes them way back up again.

The most affected region in April was the East Coast of the country, particularly New York City, but this time it’s Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, Georgia and the Carolinas that are registering a meteoric increase in cases.

There are still less than 1,000 fatalities a day on average, which is a long way from the 2,500 a day registered in April.

The United States is the country worst affected by coronavirus in the world with 2,378,648 confirmed cases and 121,932 deaths.

Quarantine in New York

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are imposing a 14-day quarantine on travellers from out of State to avoid new infections, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“New York has been the epicentre of the coronavirus in the US and has worked very hard to reduce the transmission rate,” said Cuomo. “The authorities do not want these advances to be reversed when receiving travellers from other States that literally carry the infection with them.”

He also specified that at this time the quarantine would apply to travellers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North and South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, but clarified that because these outbreaks may change, the restrictions will be update daily.