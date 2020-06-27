Classical concert on YouTube on June 27. 27-06-2020 Fundació Baleària

Fundació Baleària has organised an online classical music concert which will be broadcast through its YouTube channel at 1800 on Saturday, June 27.

It includes solo performances and group concerts by Musicians, Chamber Orchestras and Symphony Orchestras from Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza, Valencia and Dénia.

Other participants include, Traditional String Instrument Musician, Ferran Pisà, Cellist, Marc Alomar, Musicians from the Tenor Cortis Conservatory of Music in Dénia, the Professional Conservatory of Music in Valencia and the Capella de Ministrers ensemble led by Valencian musician Carles Magraner.

It’s the 6th online cultural event organised by Funcació Baleària and is part of the 'Baleàrics 2.0' Program.