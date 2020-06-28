FlyBAIR had to delay its start by two months. 28-06-2020 flybair.ch

A new Swiss airline, FlyBAIR, will start operations next month by initially operating two routes. Both to Palma's Son Sant Joan, the flights will be from Bern and Sion airports and they will start on July 18.

The airline had originally planned to start operating in May, but this had to be delayed. There will be seven holiday destinations this summer. In mid-August, flights to Crete and Rhodes will commence, and in September four more routes will be added - Jerez, Kos, Preveza (Greece) and Minorca.

The largest shareholder in the airline (15.3% shareholding) is Bern Airport.