Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain. archive photo. 13-02-2019 Sergio Perez/Reuters

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that tax reform is inevitable in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, because the country has collected proportionally less fiscal revenue than the European Union average.

Sanchez said in an interview with the La Sexta Television Channel, that his Government would aim to raise taxes on larger companies rather than smaller ones.