Shares:

Visitors to Spain are now required to complete a health declaration form before entering the country - and it’s already caused hold-ups for travellers.

The Spanish government has implemented measures to control the spread of Covid-19 - which includes filling out form containing contact and health details of arrivals.

In order to obtain the form travellers have to visit a website for the Spanish Government’s Department of Health.

It says on the website: “Each form is personal and non-transferable and is associated with a single trip.

“From July 1, 2020, if you fly to Spain from other countries, it is mandatory to fill out and sign the FCS form associated with your trip, regardless of your nationality, age or any other consideration. This form must be completed by each of the passengers who will be responsible for ensuring that the information provided is true and accurate.”

The health declaration, known as the FCS form, should be filled out 48 hours before arriving to Spain to ensure information is as up-to-date as possible.

Once the form is signed, online or via the mobile app, travellers will receive the personalised Health QR Code (paper or mobile) to show on arrival.

It adds: “YOU SHOULD NOT TRAVEL if you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (fever, cough, breathing difficulties), of recent onset, if diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or if you have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.”

To complete travel form visit: www.spth.gob.es and chose English option.