Costa Cruises have announced an extension to the suspension of cruises until 15 August and the cancellation of all cruises in northern Europe for the remainder of the 2020 summer season. All future cruises on the Costa Victoria have been cancelled.

The cruise line says that the decision is the result of the uncertainty surrounding the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and restrictions on the movement of people. Costa Cruises add that they are working with relevant authorities on defining health security protocols that will allow a reactivation of cruises as soon as possible.

Suspension of operations was first announced on 13 March, initially until April. On Thursday, the MedCruise association of Mediterranean ports listed a Costa Cruises suspension until end-July (which has now been extended by a further fortnight). At present, according to MedCruise, MSC Cruises are also suspended until the end of July, as are AIDA and Tui. Other lines have already announced suspensions until the autumn.

Last weekend, the Spanish government extended the prohibition of cruise ships.