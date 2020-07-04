Quim Torra, Catalan Regional President. 04-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Catalonia put more than 200,000 people back on lockdown on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of coronavirus were detected.

Residents of Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, won’t be able to leave the area from 12 noon on Saturday, but will not be confined to their homes.

"We have decided to confine Segria after data confirmed a significant growth in coronavirus infections," said Catalan Regional President Quim Torra.

Regional Health Ministry data showed there were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 on Thursday.

People will still be allowed to go to work, but from Tuesday workers entering or leaving the area will have to present a certificate from their employer.

Spain is one of the countries worst affected by coronavirus in Europe with 205,545 infections and 28,385 deaths confirmed so far.

A strict Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in Spain on March 14 and the Government has been gradually easing restrictions in a multi-phase plan since early May