05-07-2020

Rafael Nadal has is one of the greatest ambassadors for sport, not only in Spain but all over the world. After countless philanthropic efforts in the early part of his career, the Spaniard launched the Rafa Nadal Foundation in 2008 to support various sectors of Spanish society - not just in sports, but also in education and health.

In that spirit, Rafael Nadal's foundation has now joined hands with Endesa, the largest electrical utility company in Spain and one of the most recognizable brands for Spanish citizens.

Endesa have donated 400,000 euros to the foundation, and they hope to work in collaboration with Rafael Nadal and his team to provide aid to those who need it.

"The donation is to help people survive the pandemic", says director of Rafael Nadal's foundation.

The donation will further the efforts of the Rafa Nadal Foundation in both Palma and Valencia. It will be used to add personnel and increase the capabilities of different services offered by the centers - with special focus on setting up a psychotherapy sector in Valencia.

The donation of 400,000 euros from Endesa is a token of faith in Rafael Nadal's ability to work for the betterment of Spanish society, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported, Maria Perelló, director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, explained further:

"Those families whose situation was already vulnerable, suffer even more harshly from the consequences of the pandemic. To the economic difficulties and lack of employment, there are added emotional and social consequences that can negatively influence the personal and educational development of minors."

The world's healthcare systems were brought to their knees during the pandemic, and Spain in particular was severely affected during the early onslaught of the virus. The Rafa Nadal Foundation will look to provide care for minors and their families, both in the short-term and the long-term.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, we have maintained daily contact with families, continuing the intervention thematically," said Perello. "Furthermore, we have been responding to new needs; with direct financial aid to especially affected families, or the donation of school supplies and tablets. Now, thanks to this contribution from Endesa, we go one step further, covering not only their immediate needs, but also influencing the well-being of minors and their families in the long term."

This is not the first time that Rafael Nadal's foundation has been rewarded for its work. Recently, the Laureus Sports for Good initiative also joined forces with the Foundation to help in its work towards social development and integration of children in Spain and India.