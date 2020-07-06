Health
Spanish antibody study shows 5% of population exposed to coronavirus
Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 5.2% of Spain's population has been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, confirming findings from earlier stages.
The study, which tested nearly 70,000 people across Spain three times over the past three months, found the virus' prevalence had not altered significantly since preliminary results were published in May.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.