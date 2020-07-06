A woman wearing a protective face mask walks during the lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burela, Spain July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-GALICIA 06-07-2020 MIGUEL VIDAL

Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 5.2% of Spain's population has been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, confirming findings from earlier stages.

The study, which tested nearly 70,000 people across Spain three times over the past three months, found the virus' prevalence had not altered significantly since preliminary results were published in May.