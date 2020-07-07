Hugh Elliot. 19-09-2018 - Europa Press

On Monday 6 July the Spanish Government launched a new residency document for UK nationals who are protected by the Withdrawal Agreement – the Tarjeta de identidad de extranjero or TIE. This means some changes to the appointments process and that anyone registering from now on will be issued with the biometric TIE card, rather than the current green paper document.

Spain is one of the first EU countries to bring in a new residency system for British nationals and HMA Hugh Elliott welcomed its introduction. He also clarified what it means for UK nationals in a short video saying:

“We’ve seen lots of questions and concerns on social media, so I want to underline two key points. First, I want to assure you that all British nationals, who are legally resident in Spain by the end of this year, will have their rights protected, including the right to live and work here, and lifelong access to healthcare for UK state pensioners, including those who claim a pension in the future.

And second, whether you already have the green residency certificate – A4 or credit card-sized version – or in the future the TIE, they are equally valid in demonstrating your residence status and your rights as a beneficiary of the Withdrawal Agreement. Almost 360,000 British people are already registered here in Spain. And whilst you may choose to exchange your current certificate for a TIE at some point in the future, there is no requirement to do so. The green residency document gives you the same rights as the new TIE card. So please be assured on that point.

There is one group of people who must take action. If you live here, but don’t already have a green residency certificate, you must apply for the new TIE as soon as possible.

The British Embassy is holding a Facebook Live Q&A at 20:00 on Wednesday 8 July. You can join via www.facebook.com/britsinspain. It will also be available to watch afterwards.

Information for UK nationals is available at gov.uk/livinginspain – sign up for email alerts to be kept updated. This is in the process of being updated to reflect the new process.