Mask mandatory in Catalonia 08-07-2020

The government of Catalonia will decide on Wednesday to make the use of masks mandatory regardless of the ability of people to keep a safe distance to avoid COVID-19 infections, becoming the first region of Spain to do so, said the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Torra said the measure would take effect on Thursday.

The use of masks, both indoors and outdoors, is mandatory in Spain when people cannot keep a distance of one and a half meters from each other until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found.