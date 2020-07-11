Arnau de Vilanova Hospital, Lleida. 10-07-2020 Ramón Gabriel

The Ministry of Health confirmed 333 new coronavirus infections on Friday, compared to 241 the day before, taking the total to 253,908.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, also announced two more Covid-19 fatalities, making 10 in the last week and 28,403 since the pandemic began.

At least 1,623 people have developed coronavirus symptoms over the past two weeks, including 530 in the last 7 days.

156 people have been hospitalised in the last week and 8 of them were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit or ICU.

Community Rundown

Catalonia has reported the most coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with 81 cases, followed by Aragón with 68, Andalusia with 32, Madrid with 30, Navarra with 26, Extremadura with 25, Galicia with 20, the Valencian Community with 17, Castilla-La Mancha with 13, the Basque Country with 11, Castilla y León with 4, Murcia with 3, Asturias with 1, The Canary Islands with 1 and La Rioja with 1.

That takes the total number of people diagnosed to 13,386 in Andalusia; 6,632 in Aragon; 2,437 in Asturias; 2,249 in the Balearic Islands; 2,450 in the Canary Islands; 2,369 in Cantabria; 18,343 in Castilla-La Mancha and 19,787 in Castilla y León.

63,888 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed in Catalonia; 163 in Ceuta; 11,740 in the Valencian Community; 3,106 in Extremadura; 9,431 in Galicia; 72,532 in Madrid; 126 in Melilla; 1,726 in Murcia; 5,523 in Navarra; 13,939 in the Basque Country and 4,081 in La Rioja.

Since the epidemic began, 1,435 patients have died from coronavirus in Andalusia; 915 in Aragon; 334 in Asturias; 224 in the Balearic Islands; 162 in the Canary Islands; 216 in Cantabria; 3,029 in Castilla-La Mancha and 2,792 in Castilla y León.

There were also 5,675 coronavirus fatalities in Catalonia; 4 in Ceuta; 1,432 in the Valencian Community; 519 in Extremadura; 619 in Galicia; 8,441 in Madrid; 2 in Melilla; 148 in Murcia; 528 in Navarra; 1,562 in the Basque Country and 366 in La Rioja.