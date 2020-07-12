Health
Council takes action over Covid-19 outbreak
L'Hospitalet City Council in Barcelona has closed all outdoor sports facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus while Health Authorities try to identify the source of the new outbreak.
L'Hospitalet Mayor, Nuria Marín, confirmed that a Committee will be set up next week to monitor the regrowth of the virus and said she’s waiting for more information from the Health Department after the number of coronavirus infections in Catalonia’s second biggest city soared from 30 to 107 in a week.
Mayor Marin said L'Hospitalet City Council had decided to close outdoor sports facilities to prevent contact amongst young people who often play basketball in the city’s parks and once again called on people to be responsible, respect social distancing and wear a face mask to stop the virus from spreading.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.