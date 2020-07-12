Barcelona, Spain. archive photo. 12-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

L'Hospitalet City Council in Barcelona has closed all outdoor sports facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus while Health Authorities try to identify the source of the new outbreak.

L'Hospitalet Mayor, Nuria Marín, confirmed that a Committee will be set up next week to monitor the regrowth of the virus and said she’s waiting for more information from the Health Department after the number of coronavirus infections in Catalonia’s second biggest city soared from 30 to 107 in a week.

Mayor Marin said L'Hospitalet City Council had decided to close outdoor sports facilities to prevent contact amongst young people who often play basketball in the city’s parks and once again called on people to be responsible, respect social distancing and wear a face mask to stop the virus from spreading.