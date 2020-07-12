Health rules sign in L'Hospitalet, Barcelona 12-07-2020 Alejandro Garcìa

Coronavirus infections in Catalonia have more than doubled in 24 hours from 360 to 816.

190 of them are in the Lleida region of Segrià, which has been in lockdown for a week and one death has also been recorded.

Outdoor sports facilities in the L’Hospitalet, a suburb of Barcelona have been closed to prevent the virus from spreading after the number of Covid-19 cases almost tripled in a week.

8 elderly people from the La Torrassa residence who tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic and 5 of them had recently tested negative in PCR tests.

The Mayor of L'Hospitalet, Nuria Marín, says more severe measures “will be taken if necessary without any problems.”

The glut of new infections is also affecting Autonomous elections in the Basque Country and Galicia where extreme security and protection measures are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In Galicia, at least 259 people are unable to vote because they’re in quarantine after an outbreak in A Mariña in the Province of Lugo.

Most of them are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, with just two admitted to the Public Hospital.

The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said on Sunday that the outbreak in A Mariña is in a "downward phase" and increasingly “controlled.”

Three more infections were confirmed in Ordizia in Guipúzcoa and 28 in the entire Basque Country, none of the people who've tested positive for coronavirus there will be allowed to vote in the election either.

14 new infections have been confirmed in Socuellamos in Ciudad Real and another 55 people are being monitored.

There’s also been another outbreak in Badajoz, with 18 confirmed new cases and follow ups are being carried out with more than 5 people who came in contact with those who tested positive.

3 new outbreaks have been confirmed in Andalusia in the last 24 hours, two in Malaga Province with 7 people infected in the capital and 5 in Guadalhorce and 5 people tested positive after an outbreak in Almeria.

A second outbreak in the west of Almeria has been active for several days and in the last 24 hours the infections have jumped from 17 to 42.

The number of positive cases in Belicena in the Province of Granada has increased to 45.

4 new infections have been registered in the Canary Islands, bringing the number of active cases to 73.

More Communities are opting to make face masks compulsory in all public areas, regardless of social distancing, to try to stem the spread of the virus.

The stricter face mask rule has already been approved by Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura and Andalusia and Aragon are expected to join them on Monday.

The Mayors of Lorca and Cartagena have urged the President of the Community of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, to make face masks mandatory.