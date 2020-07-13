Entertainment
Kelly Preston dies aged 57
The Hollywood actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday, she was 57.
Husband, John Travolta confirmed Kelly’s death via Instagram.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, she changed her name to Kelly Preston and became a highly successful actress and model appearing in more than 60 films and TV shows including ‘Mischief’, ‘Twins’, and ‘Jerry Maguire’.
The couple met on the set of ‘The Experts’ in 1988, married in Paris in 1991 and had 3 children.
In January 2009, Jett Travolta died from a seizure in January 2009 when he was just 16.
They have two other children, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.
The last film they worked on together was ‘Gotti’ in 2018 when John Travolta playing the role of John Gotti and Kelly Preston was cast as his wife, Victoria.
