Kelly Preston has died from breast cancer. 15-05-2018 Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Shares:

The Hollywood actress Kelly Preston died on Sunday, she was 57.

Husband, John Travolta confirmed Kelly’s death via Instagram.

Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, Hawaii, she changed her name to Kelly Preston and became a highly successful actress and model appearing in more than 60 films and TV shows including ‘Mischief’, ‘Twins’, and ‘Jerry Maguire’.

The couple met on the set of ‘The Experts’ in 1988, married in Paris in 1991 and had 3 children.

In January 2009, Jett Travolta died from a seizure in January 2009 when he was just 16.

They have two other children, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.

The last film they worked on together was ‘Gotti’ in 2018 when John Travolta playing the role of John Gotti and Kelly Preston was cast as his wife, Victoria.