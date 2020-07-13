Travel
Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says
Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the "superlative" United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.
"I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - this country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places for holidays," Johnson told reporters. "I am certainly going to be doing that."
"Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that is completely a matter for them and I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places - peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday. That is certainly what I will be doing."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.