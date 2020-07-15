Hana Jalloul, Secretary of State for Migration in Spain & Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain. 14-07-2020 Youtube: Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones

The British Embassy has issued a statement about the new Residency document for UK Nationals in Spain.

HMA Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain and Hana Jalloul Secretary of State for Migration in Spain recorded a joint message for UK Nationals.

Ambassador Elliott and Minister Jalloul acknowledged the many questions from UK Nationals about the new system and sought to provide clarity and reassurance.

They made it clear that the Green Residency Certificate, whether it’s the A4 size or the credit card-sized version, is valid proof of Residency Status and rights under the Withdrawal Agreement, even after the end of the transition period.

“If you already have a Green Residency Certificate, you don’t have to apply for a new status as a resident in Spain, and the documents you already have as an EU resident in Spain remain valid and most importantly, as long as you are legally resident in Spain before 31 December your rights are guaranteed. I encourage anyone who does not yet have a Residency Certificate to apply to the Immigration Authorities as soon as you can,” said Minister Jalloul.

Ambassador Elliott reminded UK Nationals of the rights protected by the Withdrawal Agreement.

“You will be able to continue to live and work in Spain. UK State Pensioners will continue to have lifelong healthcare access as long as they remain living in Spain and that also applies to residents who claim a UK state pension in the future. Your UK state pension will continue to be uprated, that’s why it is so important that you register as a resident as soon as possible,” he said.

Minister Jalloul added that a comprehensive Q&A document has been published in English and Spanish to help answer any questions UK Nationals may have about their residency status and the new process.

The British Embassy is updating its Living in Spain Guide at gov.uk/livinginspain to reflect the new residency process and will be providing further information on www.facebook.com/britsinspain.

“Many of you have built your homes here and we want you to stay. You are part of the Spanish family. You are part of us. The Spanish Government is here to support you in this new phase and we want to send you a very clear message: this is, and will always be, your home,” said Hana Jalloul.

For further information for UK Nationals visit:

gov.uk/livinginspain facebook.com/britsinspain

To view the Q&A guide in English visit: http://prensa.empleo.gob.es/WebPrensa/salamultimedia/documento_enlaces/covid/GUIA_BREXIT_ENG.pdf

For Residency Appointments visit: https://sede.administracionespublicas.gob.es/icpplus/index.html

Twitter of Secretaría de Estado de Migraciones: https://twitter.com/SEstadoMigr

Twitter of HMA Hugh Elliott: @HughElliottU