Jet2, flying to Spain again. 15-07-2020

On Wednesday, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resumed flights to Spain and holiday packages for various Spanish destinations. Majorca, Ibiza and Minorca are among these, as are Alicante, Almeria, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Murcia and Tenerife.

Flights are from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted. Edinburgh and Glasgow are scheduled to be added from July 25.

CEO Steve Heapy observed: "We have been saying for some time that the sun will shine again and that when it does, we will be there to take customers away on their well-deserved holidays. That day has finally arrived and we were delighted to wave our first flights off. It is fantastic to be back in the air and recommencing our award-winning flights and package holidays to sunny destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

"These have been incredibly uncertain and difficult times for everyone, and we have been very busy looking after our customers and doing the right thing for them. Now, we are focused on doing what we do best – delivering award winning customer service and package holidays you can trust."