Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau. 15-07-2020 Efe - Alejandro García

Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, said on Wednesday that some restrictions on daily life may be brought back. The number of coronavirus cases has tripled in a week, and around 160,000 people in another part of Catalonia went back under lockdown to stem a new surge in cases.

Just weeks after the lockdown was lifted and life returned largely to normal as infection rates dropped, Spain's second-most populous region reported three deaths and 938 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Some 63% of these new cases were detected in Barcelona and its surroundings, fuelling fears that the city might again become an epicentre of the virus.

"What worries us the most would be to lose control of infections," Colau told Ser Catalunya radio. She cited informal gatherings without proper protection as the main cause. According to officials, there are 29 coronavirus outbreaks in the city.

"We are not talking about total confinement as in previous months, but I think some measures have to be taken more widely," Colau said. She did not say what activities might be restricted, adding this would be discussed in the next two days.

The wearing of masks indoors and outdoors in public is already mandatory in Catalonia.