Politics
Spain's Sanchez says leaders have obligation to find a deal in EU summit
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that European Union leaders have an obligation to their citizens to reach an agreement on the EU recovery fund.
"Spain is coming to this summit eager to reach an agreement, to defend logically our national interests on agriculture and also on how we conceive the governance of the recovery fund," Sanchez told reporters in Brussels moments before meeting with his fellow European leaders.
