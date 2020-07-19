At the Güell Park in Barcelona on Saturday. 18-07-2020 Efe

Shares:

In Catalonia on Saturday, 1,226 new positive cases of coronavirus and three deaths were reported.

The Barcelona metropolitan area is now subject to certain restrictions, and the Catalonia government is not ruling out ordering lockdown if the data do not improve. People are being advised to only go out if it is necessary. Gatherings of more than ten people have been banned. Bar and restaurant capacities have been cut to 50%. Cinemas and theatres have been closed, and restrictions have been applied to gyms, nightlife venues and care home visits.

In Aragon, several areas of the region are subject to restrictions similar to those of Phase 2 of the de-escalation. These areas include the capital Zaragoza, where there are 166 cases.

Of other Spanish regions, there are 267 cases in Andalusia, 133 in Galicia and 115 in the Basque Country.

With the exception of the Canaries and Madrid, the wearing of masks is now mandatory in all the regions.