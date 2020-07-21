Dramatic increase in Covid-19 infections since lockdown ended. 20-07-2020 EFE

In this first month of the so-called “new normal" contagions have increased and coronavirus has begun to circulate more quickly.

18,564 people have been infected since lockdown ended a month ago and infection numbers have risen by almost 400% per week.

There are now 201 active Covid-19 clusters in Spain with 2,289 infections and the Autonomous communities are desperately trying to slow the progress of the virus.

Since June 21, there have been 99 coronavirus fatalities, 1,154 people have been hospitalised and 93 of them were admitted to Intensive Care Units.

On Sunday, June 21, the first day without a State of Emergency, the Health Department confirmed 141 Covid-19 infections. In the previous seven days 1,668 had tested positive, so the cumulative incidence, number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, stood at 3.55, which is significantly different a month later.

On Monday, the Health Minister, Salvador Illa confirmed 685 infections, which is 385% more than on June 21 and 8,297 cases were detected in the last week, 397% more than a month earlier and the incidence rate is now 17.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

237 people were hospitalised in the last 7 days, which is 139% more than a month ago, and the number of ICU admissions has increased by 200% in the last week.

The relaxation of measures during de-escalation allowed freedom of movement between Autonomous Communities and after the opening of borders, people from countries outside the European Union were able to visit Spain.

Transmission has increased, younger people are now contracting the virus and 56.2% of them are asymptomatic.

According to the latest report from the Instituto de Salud Carlos III, data from May 10-July 15 shows the median age of those infected is 48 years, compared to 60 years between March and May.

The age group with the highest number of infections is now 15 to 29 years old, and almost one in five new cases are in this range, whereas between March and May it was those over 80 years old were the most infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 264,836 infections have been detected in Spain, 28,422 people have died from coronavirus, 126,025 have been hospitalised and 11,730 of them have been admitted to the ICU.

Aragon and Catalonia

Of the 18,564 infections detected since the end of lockdown, 6 out of every 10 occurred in Catalonia and Aragon, which are the two communities now most affected by the outbreaks.

In the last month, 8,748 infections have been confirmed in Catalonia, which is 47% of the total and 2,599 in Aragon, which is 14% of the total.

Madrid is in third place with 2,073 cases in a month, then Andalusia with 1,080.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has acknowledged that he is "especially" concerned about the situation in Aragon and Catalonia.

1,664 cases were detected in Aragon in the last seven days, compared to 91 on the day the State of Emergency ended, which is an increase of more than 1,700%.

3,935 cases were detected in Catalonia in the last 7 days, up 680% from 504 on June 21.

These numbers represent a cumulative incidence of 160 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Aragon and 51 in Catalonia.

The epidemic has had the least impact in Ceuta with 1 infection, Melilla with 5 and Asturias with 10 infections in the last month.

10% of the current infections are associated with nightlife celebrations where security measures were relaxed and parties and family gatherings have been frequent sources of contagion in the last month.