770 flights scheduled at Balearic Airports on Saturday. 24-07-2020 Ultima Hora

548 International and 222 National flights will land or take off at Balearic airports on Saturday, making a total of 770, according to AENA.

247 arrivals and 242 departures are scheduled at Palma Airport, including 112 national flights.

51 arrivals and 50 departures are scheduled at Mahón Airport, including 44 domestic flights.

45 arrivals and 45 departures are scheduled at Ibiza Airport, including 58 national flights.

Palma and Mahón Airports will be busiest on Saturday and the busiest day at Ibiza Airport will be Sunday when 181 flights are scheduled to land or take off.