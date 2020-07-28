Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez. 27-07-2020 Efe

Shares:

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said on Monday that the decision of the United Kingdom to advise against all non-essential trip to Spain was "unjust" from an epidemiological point of view. Sánchez has stressed that the Spanish government is in contact with the UK authorities in seeking a reconsideration.

"The decisions of the United Kingdom are being misaligned. Many territories (in Spain) have a cumulative incidence of contagion below the European average and also that of the UK."

The Spanish government is speaking with the UK government and wants the UK to reconsider this "unjust" decision from the point of view of epidemiological criteria, given a "very low" incidence in most of the country.

Sánchez emphasised the efforts made by the Spanish tourism industry in terms of health safety.