Coronavirus
UK quarantine could cost Spanish tourism 10 bln euros, says hotel association
Britain's quarantine on travellers from Spain could cost the Spanish tourism sector 10 billion euros ($11.73 billion) in lost revenue, Jorge Marichal, the head of tourism association CEHAT told La Sexta television on Tuesday.
His association on Monday offered to pay for foreign tourists to take coronavirus tests as an alternative to the quarantine measures.
