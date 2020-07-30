Travel
Tunisia removes Spain from its list of safe travel countries
On Thursday, the Tunisian government announced that Spain has been removed from a green list of safe countries for which there are no travel restrictions and has been placed on the amber list.
This means an obligatory quarantine of fifteen days for anyone arriving in Tunisia from Spain and informing the authorities of the location for this quarantine. In addition, travellers have to submit a negative PCR test carried out no more than 120 hours in advance of travel. There is an option to reduce the quarantine to a week if a PCR test is carried out in Tunisia. Travellers have to pay for this, but the cost is around a third of what it is in Spain.
Tunisia, where it is said that social distancing, the wearing of masks and other health measures are generally ignored, nevertheless has one of the lowest infection rates in Africa - almost 1,500 confirmed cases and fifty fatalities. The low rate is attributed to the decision to close borders in mid-March and to keep them closed until 27 June.
