Jet2 evacuating customers from Spain. archive photo. 31-07-2020 Ultima Hora

British tourists in Spain are furious after JET2 announced that it will only be operating flights to Spain until Monday and told passengers to end their holidays early or find their own way home.

CUSTOMER UPDATE - 27.07.20

FOLLOWING PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING MAINLAND SPAIN, FURTHER UPDATE INCLUDING BALEARIC AND CANARY ISLANDS pic.twitter.com/pCACsdKQJG — Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) July 27, 2020

The airline announced via twitter earlier this week that it was cancelling flights to mainland Spain, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands after the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all non-essential travel to Spain.

“We are operating empty outbound flights to pick up customers from these destinations up to and including 3 August and we are contacting customers who are currently in these destinations to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK,” said Jet2 in a statement. “We appreciate that some of our package holiday customers were due to stay on holiday for longer than this and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Everyone arriving in the UK from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days.