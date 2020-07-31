Shares:

Information campaign

The UK Government has launched a public information campaign across Europe to help UK nationals prepare for the end of the UK’s transition period on 31 December.

UK nationals living in Spain will receive information about specific actions they need to take to keep their rights and access to services in Spain, including around residency, healthcare, driving licences and passports.

The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook, digital media and newspaper and radio advertising in – urging people to take necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period.

This builds on the work the British Embassy and Consulates have already been doing to support UK Nationals in Spain.

Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain is one of several British Ambassadors from across Europe, who is featured in a video encouraging UK nationals to take action which can be found here.

UK Nationals Support Fund

Following the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, three organisations in Spain have received funding to provide practical support to at-risk UK nationals to complete their residency applications in Spain and secure their rights under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Age in Spain, Babelia and Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (IOM) are each receiving government funding to support those who need additional help to complete the paperwork required for residency applications. This may include pensioners, people with disabilities, those living in remote areas or who have mobility difficulties, and those who require help with language translation or interpretation.

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott welcomed the initiative: “Supporting UK nationals is one of our highest priorities and the assistance available through this fund builds on the support that we are already providing at the British Embassy and through our network of consulates. We are delighted that this project will help the most vulnerable UK nationals get the support they need to protect their residency rights and continue to live safely here in Spain. UK nationals should visit our Living in Guides on gov.uk where they can find more information on the steps they need to take and how to access support.”

This project is funded by the UK Government as part of the UK National Support Fund (UKNSF), which has made available a total of £3 million for charities and organisations to provide practical support for UK nationals living in the EU. Residents in countries including Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy and Poland will also benefit.

The services available for people who need this additional support include:

· answering questions about residency applications, such as the documents required and application procedure

· guiding individuals through the process, if necessary

· supporting people facing language barriers or difficulty accessing technology

IOM will cover Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia, Babelia will cover Alicante, and Age in Spain will cover Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. There will also be information provided through the organisations’ websites and helplines, which will be available for people across Spain.

If you or someone you know is having difficulties completing their residency paperwork, you can contact them using the details below to discuss how they may be able to help you.

IOM – The International Organisation for Migration (Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia)

Visit the IOM Spain website

Email: UKnationalsSP@iom.int

Helplines: Andalusia: +34 650 339 754, Madrid: +34 699 581 855, Murcia: +34 648 642 543, all available Mon to Thurs, 3.30pm to 5pm

Babelia (Alicante)

Visit the Babelia website

Email: info@asociacionbabelia.org

Helpline: +34 865 820 229 available Mon to Fri, 9am to 2pm

Babelia contact form

Age in Spain (Catalonia and Balearic Islands)

Visit the Age in Spain website

Email: residency@ageinspain.org

Age in Spain contact form

Helpline: +34 932 20 97 41 available Mon to Fri, 11am to 1pm

Further information for UK nationals on residency is available at:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/residency-requirements-in-spain

www.facebook.com/britsinspain